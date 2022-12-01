Ciara, Amber Riley & Haley Lu Richardson Join the Guest Lineup

December 01, 2022

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in November December 5-9 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV and movies.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Amber Riley stops by to talk about “The Black Beauty Effect.”

Billy Porter chats about “Accused” and new memoir, “Unprotected.”

Haley Lu Richardson joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch to talk all things “The White Lotus.”

Don Cheadle chats with JHud about his new movie “White Noise.”

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton helps Jennifer kick off the most wonderful time of the year with Day 1 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.

JHud welcomes her friend Ciara as she prepares to host “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Howie Mandel helps Jennifer spread holiday cheer with Day 2 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.

Former US Ski Team racer Lindsey Vonn promotes her book, “Rise: My Story” and The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.

