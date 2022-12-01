Ciara, Amber Riley & Haley Lu Richardson Join the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in November December 5-9 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV and movies.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Monday, December 5

Amber Riley stops by to talk about “The Black Beauty Effect.”

Tuesday, December 6

Billy Porter chats about “Accused” and new memoir, “Unprotected.”

Haley Lu Richardson joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch to talk all things “The White Lotus.”

Wednesday, December 7

Don Cheadle chats with JHud about his new movie “White Noise.”

Adrienne Bailon-Houghton helps Jennifer kick off the most wonderful time of the year with Day 1 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.

Thursday, December 8

JHud welcomes her friend Ciara as she prepares to host “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”

Howie Mandel helps Jennifer spread holiday cheer with Day 2 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.

Friday, December 9

Former US Ski Team racer Lindsey Vonn promotes her book, “Rise: My Story” and The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.