Ciara, Amber Riley & Haley Lu Richardson Join the Guest Lineup
December 01, 2022
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.
Tune in November December 5-9 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV and movies.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.
Monday, December 5
Amber Riley stops by to talk about “The Black Beauty Effect.”
Tuesday, December 6
Billy Porter chats about “Accused” and new memoir, “Unprotected.”
Haley Lu Richardson joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch to talk all things “The White Lotus.”
Wednesday, December 7
Don Cheadle chats with JHud about his new movie “White Noise.”
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton helps Jennifer kick off the most wonderful time of the year with Day 1 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.
Thursday, December 8
JHud welcomes her friend Ciara as she prepares to host “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.”
Howie Mandel helps Jennifer spread holiday cheer with Day 2 of Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaways.
Friday, December 9
Former US Ski Team racer Lindsey Vonn promotes her book, “Rise: My Story” and The Lindsey Vonn Foundation.
