Jennifer Celebrates the Start of December with a Festive Sweater

Jennifer Hudson is holly and jolly for the holidays.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked fun and fabulous in turquoise drawstring pants, black boots, and a festive red, white, and green sweater decorated with Christmas trees.

Jennifer accessorized her look with a gold chain necklace, diamond earrings, and a gold manicure.

Stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said Jennifer wore this holiday sweater in honor of the first day in December.

Jennifer has been open about her love for the holidays and said on the show that she begins decorating her house the day after Halloween.

On Thursday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed actor Ashton Sanders and immediately complimented his all-black outfit, consisting of a utility jacket, slim fit pants, and sunglasses.

“You can wear some outfits, honey,” Jennifer told the star of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.”

During their chat, Ashton said he introduced himself to Jennifer at the 2021 Met Gala.

“We were going to our tables. You were looking fly. I had to come over,” Ashton recalled.

When Ashton approached Jennifer, he said he told her, “I’m Ashton. I’m sure we’ll work together.”

Aside from killing it on the Met Gala red carpet, Ashton said he was asked by Prada co-creative director and “good friend” Raf Simons to walk in the brand’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 men’s show.

“It was incredible,” he said about the experience.