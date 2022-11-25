Tony Hale, Jameela Jamil & Ken Jeong Lead the Guest Lineup

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.

Tune in November 28 to December 2 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of TV and movies.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.

Monday, November 28

Tony Hale

The actor chats to Jennifer about the second season of the Disney+ series “The Mysterious Benedict Society.”

Tuesday, November 29

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil chats with JHud about the Peacock series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” and her company I Weigh.

Josh Dallas

The “Manifest” star joins Jennifer Hudson on the couch.

Wednesday, November 30

Glen Powell

Following an appearance from co-star Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell stops by to talk about his new movie “Devotion.”

Thursday, December 1

Ken Jeong

After fellow panelists Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger graced the couch, comedy actor Ken Jeong chats to Jennifer Hudson about his role as a judge on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.”

Ashton Sanders

The actor promotes the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” in which he plays Bobby Brown.

Friday, December 2