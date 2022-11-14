Best Moments of Jonathan Majors on the Show

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the “Devotion” actor surprised JHud with a tin of Garrett Popcorn, a famous brand that originated in the Chi.

“It’s my favorite popcorn,” Jennifer said. “If you go to Chicago, I’ll hook you up!”

Jonathan even fed Jennifer some of the delicious sweets.

“Y’all better look out!” Jennifer said about the sensual moment. “It’s good and fresh.”

Check out more highlights from Jonathan’s interview, below.

Jonathan on Sleeping with a Boom Box Growing Up

In his youth, Jonathan — who said he grew up in the church, as his mother was a pastor — said he and his siblings shared a boom box.

However, Jonathan said he took it out of his sister’s room to sleep with it at night.

“One morning, my mom goes, ‘J-Boo, stop listening to music when you go to sleep. It has spirits in it,’” he recalled.

Though Jonathan said his religious mom thought it was going to scare him, it didn’t. He added that the boom box “kept me up at night” while he changed radio stations.

Jonathan on the Clever Ways He Got Out of Trouble as a Kid

Jonathan told Jennifer that he discovered acting as a way to get out of different situations.

When he didn’t want to go to church, Jonathan said he doused himself with water and told his family, “I’m sick.”

At school, if a teacher threatened to call his mom, he told them, “Call my mama.”

Jonathan said he went home, answered the call, and — because his voice hadn’t cracked yet — would imitate his mom on the call.

“I’m a get that boy when I get home,” Jonathan recalled in his impression. “Hang up and run right back [to school.]”

“Your mama never found out?” Jennifer asked.

“She just did,” Jonathan answered, referencing his on-camera confession.

Jonathan on Why He Didn’t Greet Jennifer on the Set of His Film

Back in March, Jennifer and her son Little David visited the set of “Creed 3,” starring Jonathan and Michael B. Jordan.

While Jennifer and Little David took a pic with Michael, they didn’t get to meet up with Jonathan.

However, in one of the photos, Jonathan stood in the far background.

“That’s me,” Jonathan confirmed.

“And you were deep in character,” Jennifer explained about their missed meeting.

Jennifer added that she “didn’t want to disturb the set” but knew “half of the crew” who worked on her 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic, “Respect.”

“I’m glad the lil’ homes came and saw,” Jonathan said about Little David.

Jonathan on His Impressive Culinary Prowess

When Jennifer showed pictures of Jonathan’s shirtless spread for Men’s Health, she asked him, “How you look like that and have this body?.” He previously admitted to eating four pieces of the Garrett Popcorn.

“I’m a country boy. Same thing I’ve been eating as a boy,” he said. Jonathan later admitted that the popcorn was “a treat” and that his diet consisted of “chicken and rice.”

Jonathan also told Jennifer about his impressive kitchen skills.

“Everything,” he answered about what he can cook. “Fried chicken, baked chicken, steak, baked potatoes, fried potatoes.”

“He look like that and cook like that,” Jennifer said in response.

Jonathan on His Intention to Get a Pilot License

Jonathan told Jennifer about his new film “Devotion,” where he portrayed fighter pilot Jesse Brown.

“It is probably one of the most intense and exciting things I’ve ever done. It’s the best thing,” Jonathan said about flight training.

He even joked that the next morning after training, “driving a car is whole different ballgame.”

“I got five tickets in that town,” he said about getting used to high speeds while flying.

Noting that he completed 27 hours of flight training, Jonathan said he would consider a pilot license.

“I got the itch. I like to complete the mission.”