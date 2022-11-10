Sam Smith, Kerry Washington & Jonathan Majors Lead the Guest Lineup
November 10, 2022
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” returns next week with another star-studded lineup.
Tune in November 14-18 to see JHud on the couch with big names from the world of music, TV, and movies.
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.
Monday, November 14
Jonathan Majors
The actor chats with JHud about his new film “Devotion” and getting into shape for THAT Men’s Health cover.
Tuesday, November 15
Kerry Washington
The actress is joined by Emayatzy Corinealdi to talk about Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt” which Kerry is executive producing.
David Archuleta
The singer and “American Idol” alum promotes his latest single “Faith In Me” and his upcoming Christmas Tour.
Thursday, November 17
Justin Hartley
The actor stops by to talk about his new movie “The Noel Diary.”
Friday, November 18
Sam Smith
The singer promotes their latest single “Unholy.”
May Morris
After receiving the Legend Award at this year’s Soul Train Awards, the singer chats to Jennifer in the studio.