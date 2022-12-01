What Ashton Sanders Told Jennifer Hudson When They First Met

Ashton Sanders recalls what he told Jennifer at the 2021 Met Gala.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud spoke to the star of “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” who she met at last year’s fashion event.

Ashton said that when they were “going to our tables,” he had to introduce himself.

“You were looking fly. I had to come over,” Ashton said.

When Ashton came over, he said he told Jennifer, “I’m Ashton. I’m sure we’ll work together.”

“Here we are,” he said as he sat on the “Jennifer Hudson Show” couch.

At this year’s Met Gala, whose theme was “Gilded Glamour,” Ashton said he dressed in a uniform designed by Casablanca that paid homage to the Buffalo Soldiers during the Gilded Age. The Buffalo Soldiers were the first peacetime all-Black regiments in the U.S. Army.

Check out more highlights from Ashton’s interview, below.

Ashton on Portraying Bobby Brown

In the interview, Ashton discussed portraying Whitney Houston’s husband Bobby Brown in the new film.

“I got involved really early on,” he said. “[Director] Kasi Lemmons hit me up.”

However, Ashton admitted he was “nervous” to take on the role “given everything it was going to be.”

After “countless auditions,” he said he got the part and that “the entire experience was something I’ll never forget.”

“It was really special working with [co-star] Naomi Ackie, who kills it as Whitney. I was there in support of her.”

Though Ashton said people often “think of Bobby Brown when they think of Whitney,” the movie should be seen as a “very special, very nuanced” story of her life.

Ashton on Being a Model

When Jennifer asked Ashton if he ever modeled, he said he walked the Prada runway for their Fall/Winter 2022/2023 men’s collection.

“That was pretty cool,” Ashton said about the experience.

Ashton added that he’s a “good friend” of Prada’s co-creative director Raf Simons, who asked him “to come in and do that for them.”

“It was incredible.”

Ashton on How He Began Acting

Ashton told Jennifer that he was raised in Carson, California, but split his time between there and Los Angeles.

At around the age of 9 or 10, Ashton said he “got the itch” to act after seeing “The Lion King” at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

After telling his father, Ashton said he found a conservatory in L.A. for Black and Brown youth.

“We had a good thing going there,” he said.

Not only did the program “cultivate [his] artistry,” Ashton said it allowed him “to grow around like-minded artists.”

“It was a big catalyst to who I am now as Ashton Sanders.”