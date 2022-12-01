Jennifer Goes ‘Loud’ with Colorful Look

Jennifer Hudson isn’t afraid to go bold with her fashion.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked colorful in a hot pink blazer worn over a dark orange blouse, turquoise pants, and teal Jimmy Choo pumps adorned with crystals.

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a blinged-out bracelet.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, when they learned that Glen Powell was coming on the show, they “wanted to get loud with this color-blocked look” to match his “big personality.”

Earlier this month, Jennifer wore a color-blocked striped dress while interviewing Nicole Scherzinger.

V said that when Jennifer saw the dress, her exact words were, “This makes me happy!”

“It is no secret that Jennifer loves color,” V said at the time.

In Wednesday’s episode, Glen told Jennifer that after working with Tom Cruise in “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom sent him a coconut Bundt cake that he dubbed the “Tom Cruise Cake.”

“[Tom] has this amazing tradition of sending the ‘Tom Cruise Cake.’ If you worked with him, you get the ‘Tom Cruise Cake.’ It’s turned into this global operation,” Glen said, adding that the cake is “the most delicious cake” he has ever had.

When Glen last received the cake, he said he threw a party where friends could try the delicious treat.

However, each person could only have “a bite or two,” as there was only one cake.