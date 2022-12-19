Jennifer Gets Dramatic in a Fun Feathered Suit

Jennifer Hudson effortlessly combined “sleek and sophisticated” with “fun and festive” on last Friday’s episode when she donned a white blouse with a black satin suit lined with feathers.

“You like my suit?” Jennifer asked upon opening the show, to raucous shouts of approval from the studio audience. Jennifer has worn quite a few suits on the show, like this bright red number and this white wonder. But this tuxedo-inspired look was the perfect ensemble to welcome legendary singer-songwriter Dionne Warwick to the show!

“When we found out the iconic Dionne Warwick was coming, we knew this look had to be a special homage to her career as a singer and performer,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “We wanted to show respect to an elder while mixing the feel with showmanship.

“While this satin suit was already custom, I felt it needed that wow factor, so I added the ostrich feathers for movement and drama,” she added.

The episode was definitely full of some dramatic, showstopping moments — like when Jennifer had a dream fulfilled by singing Dionne’s song “All the Time” with Ms. Warwick herself.

Dionne also brought the house down with her viral tweets about Hollywood heartbreakers Leonardo DiCaprio and Pete Davidson.

And speaking of “wow factor,” later in the episode, two deserving Latinx entrepreneurs got the surprise of a lifetime when they were presented with a check for $25,000 from Bank of America and Mastercard!