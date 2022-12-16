Jennifer Surprises Chica Beauty Founders with $25k!

Jennifer Hudson loves to support women of color who are running their business their way and doing it with integrity. That’s why you need to get to know Mei-Lon and Toni Jimenez, the co-founders of Chica Beauty.

These two amazing sisters are the women behind a cosmetics company focused on simplifying your beauty routine while offering cruelty-free and chemical-free products. They also partner with various nonprofits as a way to give back to the community.

Chica Beauty is about making you feel gorgeous in your own skin. “You’re beautiful just the way you are,” they told Jennifer on the show. “We just want to accentuate your natural beauty.”

Mei-Lon and Toni, dressed in matching hot pink, appeared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to show off their essential beauty sets inspired by their heritage, such as the Boss/Jefa set. Little did they know that they were about to get a HUGE surprise!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has partnered with Mastercard x Bank of America’s Small Business Impact Awards to celebrate this innovative, women-owned makeup line. The sisters were totally shocked to receive a $25,000 check for their commitment to diversity, sustainability, and giving back.

Congrats, ladies!

For more information, visit ChicaBeauty.com.