Jennifer Is the Ultimate Party Host in a Festive Red Suit

Jennifer Hudson is bringing the holiday cheer in this festive ensemble!

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked merry and bright in a sparkly, sequined red suit with a matching silk blouse and heels.

Jennifer accessorized her festive look with diamond earrings and a silver chain bracelet.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, she and Jennifer picked this look because “it made us both think of her hosting a fabulous holiday party!”

“You will often hear Jennifer say, ‘Welcome to my home!’ when she has on an incredible outfit,” V said.

V said, “Jennifer loves to remind everyone that they are family, and her set is her new home.”

“We felt this look was such a cute and fun way to be that amazing hostess with the sparkly outfit at the holiday party,” she added.

Last week, Jennifer celebrated the holidays and the first day of December when she wore a red, white, and green sweater decorated with Christmas trees.

In Monday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Amber Riley, who made history as the first celebrity to win both "The Masked Singer" and "Dancing with the Stars."

Last month, Amber won “The Masked Singer” as “The Harp,” and in 2013, she, along with partner Derek Hough, took home the Mirrorball Trophy during the dancing show’s seventh season.

Amber said that when she won “The Masked Singer,” she didn’t immediately “correlate the two” honors until people brought it to her attention.

“You cleaning up,” Jennifer said.

Amber said competing in the singing show “meant a lot” to her because she watched “The Masked Singer” during the pandemic with her mom.

“[It was a] way to connect when we couldn’t see one another,” she said.

“When they asked me [to do ‘The Masked Singer’], it was an immediate yes,” Amber added.