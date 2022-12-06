Jennifer Has a ‘Fashion Moment’ While Highlighting a Sustainable, Black-Owned Brand

Jennifer Hudson’s fashion is both elegant and eco-friendly.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked like a vision in a white Megan Renee suit worn with a matching white shirt and glittery silver pumps.

Jennifer accessorized her look with blinged-out jewelry, including bracelets, necklaces, and diamond earrings.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Jennifer has been wanting a fashion moment with an interesting and exaggerated shoulder shape. When I found this beautiful white suit from Black-owned line, Megan Renee, I knew it was perfect.”

“Jennifer fell in love with it at first sight,” V added.

Per its website, Megan Renee was created by designer Megan Smith in 2017 after she felt “undervalued and unappreciated while working as a designer for several private label brands.”

“She also saw the amount of waste in the industry that fast fashion companies produced,” the website added. “That pain and lack of contentment pushed her into her passion.”

Noting that “sustainability is our priority,” the brand said on its page that they only use materials that are made from natural fibers and are 95% biodegradable. Megan Renee also said it employs digital printing, which utilizes a fraction of the ink than processes such as batch-dyeing or screen printing.

Last month when Jodie Turner-Smith appeared on the show, V said she added shoulder pads underneath Jennifer’s black turtleneck to give it more structure.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Billy Porterand immediately noticed his fabulous fashion.

“You’re a whole mood,” Jennifer told him.

During their chat, Billy told Jennifer that he opened for Aretha Franklin after the release of his 1997 self-titled debut album. (Jennifer portrayed Aretha in the 2021 biopic “Respect.”)

Billy said he opened for Aretha when she “played a week or two” at the House of Blues in Chicago, Jennifer’s hometown.