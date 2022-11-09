Jennifer Shows Us How to Rock a Tube Top This Fall/Winter

Jennifer Hudson is putting her own spin on winter fashion.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked bright in a neon green tube top and trousers, worn with a black turtleneck.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Many may or may not know that Jennifer is always cold!”

While V said she and Jennifer loved that the green top and bottoms came in a set, V added the black turtleneck for a bold contrast and to keep her warm onstage.

Though the set came with a blazer, V said that she and Jennifer loved how the outfit looked without it.

V said she added shoulder pads underneath Jennifer’s turtleneck for more structure.

“We were so happy with the result!” V continued.

V also said that the fun outfit came “as a result of fun and creativity” during the fitting.

“Jennifer loves to live in the moment and allow things to happen organically,” V said, adding that “fashion magic” often occurs as a result.

The host also accessorized her look with blinged-out diamond earrings and silver bracelets.

Jennifer previously wore a turtleneck in September while interviewing Mickey Guyton. V “Jenniferized” the yellow long-sleeve by tailoring the sleeves into gloves in order to keep Jennifer warm.

In Tuesday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed actress and fellow Virgo sister Jodie Turner-Smith who credited her zodiac sign with affecting the way she dresses herself and how she collaborates with stylists.

“We have to be very involved and controlling about it all,” Jodie told Jennifer.

As for her style mentality, Jodie said her aim is to “have a lot of fun,” especially at red carpet events for her films.

“When I go to movie premieres, it’s combining two of my favorite things: films and getting dressed up,” she said.