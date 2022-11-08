Jodie Turner-Smith’s an ‘Involved and Controlling’ Virgo When it Comes to Fashion

Jodie Turner-Smith and Jennifer Hudson are bringing the Virgo energy!

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud (whose birthday is September 12) told her fellow Virgo sister (whose birthday is September 7) how much she adored her style in the 2019 film “Queen & Slim.”

Specifically, Jenn brought up Jodie’s character’s calf-length snakeskin boots from sustainable African footwear brand Brother Vellies.

“Like, you’re out here setting trends,” Jenn told Jodie. “I got three pairs of those boots backstage right now because of you.”

Turns out, another star — and famous Virgo — was also a fan of the boots: Beyoncé!

“Listen, Beyoncé wore them. She came to the after-party and she put the boots on,” Jodie said, adding, “I saw a photo of her with the boots on, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God! She saw my movie!’”

On September 4, days before her own 41st birthday, Jenn wrote a touching note to Beyoncé, her “Dreamgirls” co-star, in honor of Bey’s 41st birthday.

Virgos unite!

See more highlights from Jodie’s interview, below:

Jodie Doesn’t Set Out to Start Trends

Despite being known for her edgy fashions, Jodie isn’t purposely trying to start trends.

“My whole objective all the time is to have a lot of fun,” she said about her style philosophy. “When I go to movie premieres, it’s combining two of my favorite things: films and getting dressed up.”

Jodie said being a Virgo affects the way she dresses herself and how she collaborates with her stylists.

“We have to be very involved and controlling about it all,” she told fellow Virgo Jenn.

Eyebrow or Lip?

Earlier in the episode, Jenn played a game called “Something’s Gotta Go,” in which her live studio audience had to choose between putting on lipstick or doing their eyebrows. Jodie also got in on the fun.

“A lip,” Jodie answered. “‘Cause I have eyebrows now, but I really don’t have a lot of eyebrows.”

Noting that she isn’t good with drawing on brows, Jodie gave a shout-out to makeup artists who have this talent.

“I am not skilled in this way!” she said. “It’s so stressful!”

Jenn Gave Jodie’s Mother a Special Birthday Shout-Out!

During the interview, Jodie told Jenn that her mother “is very jealous” that she couldn’t be at the studio with Jenn.

“My mother lives with me and she’s in Jamaica ‘cause it’s her birthday,” Jodie said. “I was wondering if you could say happy birthday to her.”

That’s when Jenn sang Jodie’s mother a beautiful rendition of happy birthday.

“I hope I get to meet her,” Jenn said afterward.

“She’s gonna cry,” Jodie said. “I’m gonna cry.”

Jodie’s Role in ‘The Independent’ Was Originally Written for a White Male Actor

Jodie told Jenn that her role in the upcoming political thriller “The Independent” was originally written for a white male actor.

In addition to starring in the movie, in which she plays an investigative reporter who uncovers a conspiracy possibly related to a presidential candidate, she serves as one of the executive producers.

“The more work that I do, and the more ability that I have to be involved on a producorial level, I love to be involved in that way. They were so amenable to my ideas,” she said about her experience.

Jodie also gave props to co-star and fellow EP Brian Cox, known for his role on “Succession,” whom she is “such a fan of.”

“Well, you’re doing it. Like a Virgo,” Jenn told her.