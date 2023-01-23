How Winnie Harlow’s Skincare Line Honors Her Jamaican Roots

Winnie Harlow has made a name for herself in the world of fashion. Now, the supermodel is hoping to find success with a brand-new skincare line that honors her Jamaican background.

Winnie, who is Canadian of Jamaican ancestry, chatted with Jennifer Hudson about launching her skincare line, Cay Skin, on Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I put aloe vera in it because, my roots being Jamaican, these are the ingredients my family would use on my skin as a kid… for sunburn, for mosquito bites, for healing properties,” she explained.

“I wanted to make sure I’m always showcasing my heritage and my Jamaican blood in everything I do,” she told JHud.

The idea for Cay Skin formed when Winnie had a bad experience on a modeling shoot in the Bahamas. “I got really badly sunburned, and it was so bad they had to have doctors come and give me injections for pain and inflammation.”

“I realized the reason I didn’t wear sunscreen and no one on set wanted me to wear sunscreen was because of that ugly purple cast it can give you.”

“Especially for someone who has melanin, you look ashy,” she added.

“I didn't want anyone to forgo wearing sunscreen just because they didn't like how it looked on their skin. I wanted to blend the world of sunscreen and skincare into one so that you wanted to wear sunscreen every day. Because it’s very important.”

It was a memorable moment when Winnie returned to Jamaica after launching her skincare line. “Bringing it back home to Jamaica and showing my grandparents and being in the backyard with my products… the backyard with the ingredients that inspired my brand was a full-circle moment.”

Check out all of Cay Skin’s products and get more information by visiting cayskin.com.