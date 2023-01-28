What Winnie Harlow Wore on the Show This Week

Winnie Harlow brought her A-plus fashion game to “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

Appearing on the January 23 episode, the supermodel donned a multicolored dress from luxury brand Miaou. The light blue dress featured a wrap skirt and thin shoulder straps.

Winnie, styled by Maeve Reilly, paired the look with nude pumps and nude full-arm gloves.

The most important accessory to her look? Skin care from her Cay Skin line.

“Did y’all catch me on the @jenniferhudsonshow glowing from head to toe dripped in @cayskin?” wrote the model on Instagram. “Talked all things beauty and even hit a lil runway walk with @iamjhud yesss for her supermodel strut!!!”

Winnie gave a few runway tips to JHud, starting with the most important thing: “I like to start out with [a pose] that gives me that confidence,” said Winnie.

During her chat with JHud, Winnie also revealed how she cheers on her NBA player boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma, courtside and coached him to walk in their first fashion show together.

“It was really amazing,” she said. “He had this really heavy outfit on, and I was like, ‘Babe, you have to ask the team to walk in your outfit on the runway before the show, because this is a big deal.’”

“He came back to me and said, ‘I just practiced, and thank you because I don’t know how I would have handled that if that was the first time.’"

“It’s a good thing he had you as a coach!” said JHud.