Tabitha Brown Bursts with Color in Athleisure Wear

Tabitha Brown is merry and bright — like, REALLY bright — for the holidays!

The actress, chef, and social media personality recently stopped by the show to surprise “All American” actress Greta Onieogou, who is a huge fan of the vegan foodie. Tabitha showed up wearing a multicolored outfit with floral and animal prints by fashion house Dressed in Joy.

This Black-owned business makes athleisure wear with bright prints inspired by the Caribbean, where the clothes are produced.

According to the fashion house’s website, the Cora blouse is named after the designer’s Grandma Cora, “the fanciest woman she knew.”

“The Cora blouse is your breezy button-front shirt that can be worn so many different ways,” the website states. “From the traditional way, buttoned all the way down, to an open front and tuck style for some added sexiness.”

The Kyra Denim pants, meanwhile, are crafted out of stretch organic cotton twill. “The waistband has 2 gold buttons + a gold zipper to make sure they’re hugging all of your curves,” states the Dressed in Joy website.