Tabitha Brown Pops in This African Print Dress

Tabitha Brown was a vision in red while cooking up some vegan delights during her first appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The actress and chef wore a gorgeous multi-print Summer Batik dress from Chen Burkett New York. Antigua-born designer Chen Burkett’s mother encouraged her to attended sewing classes so she could create garments that fit her lofty frame. “Her collections feature rich vivid African prints framed in regal silhouettes,” her website states.

This beautiful statement dress is 100% cotton and would look wonderful worn in summertime or during the holidays.

Vegan foodie, cookbook author, and social media personality Tabitha made another powerful impression in an equally colorful ensemble when she surprised “All American” actress and superfan Greta Onieogou on the show!

“You are just so amazing… Just so elegant and poised,” Tabitha told Greta, who was left speechless from the surprise.

