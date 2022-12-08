Ciara Gets Tearful as She Gives Jennifer Hudson Her Flowers

Ciara gets emotional about Jennifer’s success as a daytime TV host.

On Thursday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed the singer and dancer, who she has known for several years.

During the chat, Ciara got tearful when she told Jennifer how “proud” she is of all her accomplishments.

“I gotta give you your flowers,” Ciara said.

Ciara said it was “crazy” to pull up to the Warner Bros. lot and see Jennifer’s names on various signs and marquees.

“Why do I wanna cry?” Ciara said as she dabbed her eye with a tissue. “I’m so proud of you.”

“She’s crying!” Jennifer said in response.

Check out more highlights from Ciara’s interview, below.

Ciara on When She First Met Jennifer

Ciara and Jennifer have been friends for so long, they can’t remember when they first met.

When Jennifer tried to pinpoint the first time they met, she pulled up a picture of the two at Ciara’s concert at the House of Blues.

“My sister was a fan for you,” JHud said about Julia, aka “Ju Ju.”

“Not there,” Ciara said. “Because we were [already] rolling.”

When Jennifer pulled up a picture of the two from her first Grammys, she determined that this is probably where the two met.

“It might have been my first Grammys, maybe my second,” Ciara said, before citing memory issues due to her “mommy brain.”

Regardless, Jennifer reminisced about their friendship, including how Ciara attended one of Little David’s birthday parties.

Ciara on Her Daughter Sienna’s Glam and Fashion

During the interview, Ciara gushed about her three children: sons Future and Win, and daughter Sienna.

Noting that Win is into superhero movies like “Black Panther” and Future is into music, she said Sienna is into glam and fashion.

“She gets it from her mom,” Ciara proudly said.

Ciara said Sienna frequently dresses in her clothes and once came out of her closet in a full outfit.

Aside from fashion, Ciara said all her children are into sports, with Sienna playing soccer and doing gymnastics.

“She’s a professional. She’s playing defense at soccer,” Ciara said.

For Halloween this year, Ciara and Sienna dressed as legendary tennis sisters Serena and Venus Williams.

“They’re amazing women. They’ve done so much for the history of sports,” Ciara said about the “GOATs.”

For the shoot, Ciara said she put beads in her hair — something that “took me back to when I was a girl.”

Explaining that it was Sienna’s first time having beads in her hair, Ciara said her daughter kept them in for two weeks because “she was loving it.”

Ciara on Playing with a Flock of Birds on Vacation

Ciara told Jennifer that during husband Russell Wilson’s bye week, in which his football team does not play a game, they took their family to Mexico and played with various animals including camels, tortoises, and snakes.

At one attraction, Ciara played with a flock of birds who all swarmed her head.

“Man must’ve put extra seeds,” she joked.

Though she said she tried to act brave for her kids, her “shoulders were up to my ears.”

To calm the birds down, Ciara said she began singing her hit song “Better Things.”

“It was fun. The kids were into it. Russ was into it,” Ciara said about the experience.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Ciara on Being Inspired by Michael Jackson

When Jennifer asked Ciara whether she started out dancing or singing, Ciara said it was a combination of the two.

However, Ciara said she grew up in “a dance house” where everybody could “move their hips and feet.”

“I jammed with my dad and my mom,” she said. “Dance was my thing.”

When Ciara was young, she said she watched Michael Jackson’s music video for “Rock with You,” which left her “mesmerized.”

“I had this feeling I’m going to join him. I can feel it,” she said.

Jennifer then played a video that showed Ciara performing MJ’s iconic “moonwalk” dance.

“That looks like Michael,” Jennifer said.

Ciara on Her Alternative Professions

When Jennifer asked Ciara what she would do if she weren’t a singer, she gave several answers.

“I wanted to run hair salons in my area,” she said.

After Jennifer mentioned how much Ciara loves kids, Ciara said she could see herself being a teacher.

“Shout-out to the teachers in the world ’cause that’s not an easy job,” she said.

However, Ciara said she would probably be a psychiatrist, as she is “fascinated by the mind.”

“I could give you a good therapy session,” she said.