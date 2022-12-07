Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1! 3 Ways to Enter for a Chance to Win
December 07, 2022
Jennifer Hudson AKA Mama Hud is giving away a bunch of prizes for the holiday season!
Just like our live studio audience, you could win:
A two-year Obé fitness membership, a Theragun Prime, a Shark HyperAir hair dryer, a TreComplete Skincare Kit from TreCeuticals, and a three-day, two-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess!
Here are three ways to enter Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1!
Enter the JenniferHudsonshow.com Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is:
- Fill out the form for Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1 on JenniferHudsonShow.com.
Enter the Newsletter Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is:
- Subscribe to the newsletter if you haven’t already
- Enter via the link provided in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter
Ciara, Amber Riley & Haley Lu Richardson Join the Guest LineupView Story
Enter the Social Media Giveaway!
To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is:
1) Follow @jenniferhudsonshow on Instagram.
2) Like the sweepstakes post.
3) Share the sweepstakes graphic in your IG feed and/or IG Story with #MamaHudHolidayDay1Giveaway. Don’t forget to tag @jenniferhudsonshow and two friends you’re watching Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway with!
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.