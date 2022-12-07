Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1! 3 Ways to Enter for a Chance to Win

December 07, 2022

Jennifer Hudson AKA Mama Hud is giving away a bunch of prizes for the holiday season!

Just like our live studio audience, you could win:

A two-year Obé fitness membership, a Theragun Prime, a Shark HyperAir hair dryer, a TreComplete Skincare Kit from TreCeuticals, and a three-day, two-night stay at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess!

Here are three ways to enter Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1!

To enter for a chance to win, all you have to do is:

  1. Fill out the form for Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway Day 1 on JenniferHudsonShow.com.

  1. Subscribe to the newsletter if you haven’t already
  2. Enter via the link provided in the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter

Subscribe to the “Jennifer Hudson Show” newsletter!

1) Follow @jenniferhudsonshow on Instagram.
2) Like the sweepstakes post.
3) Share the sweepstakes graphic in your IG feed and/or IG Story with #MamaHudHolidayDay1Giveaway. Don’t forget to tag @jenniferhudsonshow and two friends you’re watching Mama Hud’s Holiday Giveaway with!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.