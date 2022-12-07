Don Cheadle on His Push-Up Challenge with Anthony Anderson & Cedric the Entertainer

Don Cheadle gets fit with his famous friends.

Don explained that the challenge — in which they keep each other accountable with their fitness goals — started in a text thread during the pandemic.

“During COVID, [I said,] ‘Let’s not sit on the couch and eat. Let’s keep energized,’” he said.

Don said the challenge eventually expanded out of the text thread. On a television show that he directed, he said he began doing push-ups with “dudes that liked to work out.”

“If we ever made eye contact longer than five seconds, we did push-ups,” he said about the crew members.

When Jennifer asked how many push-ups he could do, Don said he did about 50 with the television crew.

“I’m gonna work on my one push-up,” Jennifer joked.

Check out more moments from Don’s interview, below.

Don on Where He Keeps His Awards

When Jennifer asked Don where he keeps his awards, he admitted that he hasn’t taken his Tony out of the box.

As for his other honors, Don said his two Grammys are near his television, while his other awards — possibly including his two Golden Globes — are “behind the couch, near the floor.”

Don on Beating Barack Obama at the Grammys

Speaking of his Grammys, this year, Don took home the honor for Best Spoken Word Album for narrating “Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis,” a collection of final reflections and words of wisdom from late Congressman John Lewis.

Don beat out several notable figures, including LeVar Burton, Dave Chappelle, and former President Barack Obama.

When Jennifer asked him what it was like to win over Barack, Don said he and Barack have played golf together, and that he uses his victory to jab the 44th president of the United States.

“Remember what happened with the Grammy I won,” Don hilariously told Barack.

Don on Attending Waiter School

Don told Jennifer that when he graduated college from the California Institute of the Arts, he attended waiter school nearby in Los Angeles.

“One thing that actors often do between gigs [is become] waiters,” he explained.

Don said that he learned one should not repeat a customer’s order but to “just remember it.” He also learned to serve from the left.

He said that once one graduates from the school, they are called into a back office where a guy called “The Godfather” will refer them to a high-end restaurant.

“Call my guy at so-and-so,” Don imitated.

Don said he never became a waiter, as he was offered an acting job shortly afterward.

Don on Appearing in a ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spin-Off

During the chat, Jennifer brought up how Don appeared on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as Ice Tray — a friend of main character Will, played by Will Smith.

“They loved the chemistry between Will and I,” Don said.

Following his appearance, Don said producers wanted to do a “Fresh Prince” spin-off centered on his character.

“We developed it and shot a pilot,” Don said.

However, Don said the network CEO who oversaw the project “got sick and had to leave.” When the new CEO arrived, he “killed all the old stuff and it didn’t air.”

“It was gonna air after ‘Fresh Prince,’” Don said.