Beth Behrs Is a Dream in This Flowy Floral Dress

Beth Behrs is living the dream!

“Wearing the dress of my dreams,” the star of “The Neighborhood” wrote on her Instagram of the outfit she wore during her recent appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The silk-blend minidress, from fashion designer Zimmerman, is called the Celestial Swirl Yoke Mini in Amethyst Floral. According to the designer’s website, the dress features “a rouleau bodice against sheer organza finished with tulle in the shoulders and blouson sleeves.”

The actress finished off her look with Jimmy Choo heels, earrings by Bondeye Jewelry, and rings by Bondeye and DJULA Jewelry.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

During her chat with Jennifer, the “2 Broke Girls” star and animal lover talked about all her pets — including a dog, three horses, and, oh, about 50,000 bees!

Beth also spoke about meeting Patti LaBelle on the set of “The Neighborhood” and fangirling over the singer’s more culinary pursuits as a chef and cookbook author. “I got her to sign all of my cookbooks,” Beth told Jennifer.