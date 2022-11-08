Jennifer Shows Love for the Color Purple (Again) in This Eggplant Suit

Jennifer Hudson is rocking her favorite color once again.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked sophisticated in an all-eggplant purple ensemble comprising a custom suit, a James Perse T-shirt, and Scarosso suede boots.

It’s no secret that Jennifer’s favorite color is purple.

“All shades, all tones, purple will get her every time!” stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said.

When V presented Jennifer with this eggplant purple suit, V said JHud “fell in love” with the tailored garment.

V added that the eggplant purple suede boots were “a perfect match for this totally Jennifer moment.”

Jennifer accessorized her look with diamond earrings, sparkly bracelets, and two gold necklaces, including one that says “17” because she is the 17th person and youngest woman to achieve an EGOT.

Jennifer has worn purple a number of times on her daytime show. Back in September, she stunned in a lavender Jonathan Simkhai midi dress and purple suede booties while interviewing “Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham.

Last month, Jennifer wore a purple Hanna Fiedler overlay coat while interviewing the fabulous Laverne Cox. While the garment was originally a dress, V transformed it into a blazer-duster.

During the episode, Jenn interviewed “The Neighborhood” star Beth Behrs, who said she never got into Halloween.

“I feel like our job is to dress up for a living and so I’ve never been into it,” she told fellow actress Jenn.

However, Beth — who shares 4-month-old daughter Emma with her husband — got festive when her entire family dressed as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.”

While Beth was the Scarecrow and her husband was the Cowardly Lion, baby Emma was Dorothy, Beth’s mom was Glinda, and Beth’s Yorkie was Toto.

“We went hard,” Beth said about her Halloween.