What Patti LaBelle Wore on the Show

Patti LaBelle came to the “The Jennifer Hudson Show” looking like every bit the legend she is!

“Mama Patti,” as Jennifer Hudson calls her, came to the show dressed to the nines in a frilly purple suit with a caped back by fashion brand Marquette. Her gorgeous makeup was applied by makeup artist DeeDee Kelly, and her hair was styled by Avril Brown.

“I always love seeing @iamjhud!” the music icon wrote on Instagram. “But I’m so grateful for this special moment we shared on her show, the @jenniferhudsonshow! Thank you for having me and continue to shine baby girl! #YouAreMyFriend.”

As for Jennifer, she pulled out all the stops when it came to what outfit she would wear for Mama Patti!

JHud donned a hot pink long-sleeved fit-and-flare dress, a knockout of an outfit to match the larger-than-life career of the legendary songstress.

“Patti LaBelle was coming, so we knew this look had to be special, and most of all, all about the shoes!” explained JHud’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Although Jennifer prefers a cute yet comfortable shoe, her best friend Walter Williams convinced her to wear these beautiful crystal embellished Christian Louboutin heels just for Patti,” recalled V.

“She’s like my other daughter,” Patti said of JHud on the show. “I really adopted you. When things happen in her life, with what she went through, she would always call me, her and [JHud’s best friend] Walter, and we would always give each other information. So you helped me a lot.”

“You’re such a blessing,” said Jennifer to who she calls “Mama Patti.” “To have Patti LaBelle sitting here — this is what I dreamt about.”