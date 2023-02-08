Patti LaBelle on Dating Again: ‘I’m Too Good to Be Solo’

Patti LaBelle knows her worth!

The music legend appeared on the February 8 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” and with Valentine’s Day approaching, Jennifer Hudson wanted to know: Is Patti interested in getting back in the saddle?

“I was married for 32 years to a wonderful man and we’re still friends, good friends,” the 78-year-old music legend told Jennifer. “So, I think in life I need to find happiness for myself other than what I had back in the day with him, which was wonderful.

“But I’m too good to be solo,” she added. She said what she said!

“I do have a nice person in mind,” she revealed. “I really do… But that’s my personal business.”

“Yes ma’am, moving on!” said JHud.

During their special episode-long chat, Patti brought up how Jennifer reached out to her as a resource for knowledge about Aretha Franklin when JHud played her in the film “Respect.”

“Aretha and I, we performed live together, so she wanted some ‘Respect’ information,” Patti said. She was more than happy to help out someone she considers family. “I feel as though I’m her second mama,” said Patti of JHud.

“She’s like my other daughter,” Patti continued. “I really adopted you. When things happen in her life, with what she went through, she would always call me, her and [JHud’s best friend] Walter, and we would always give each other information. So you helped me a lot.”

“You’re such a blessing,” said Jennifer to who she calls “Mama Patti.” “To have Patti LaBelle sitting here — this is what I dreamt about.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Later, both Patti and JHud would bring Walter, a massive Patti LaBelle fan, up on the couch so they could serenade him with Patti’s song “You Are My Friend.”

Walter, who is shy, to say the least, remained speechless but gave Patti a huge hug at the end of the once-in-a-lifetime performance.

Patti LaBelle is going on tour! Check out her tour dates and find out when she’s coming to your town by visiting pattilabelle.com/touring.