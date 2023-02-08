Jennifer Hudson Reflects on Her Girl Group Past

Jennifer Hudson is an extremely successful solo artist, but did you know she started off performing in girl groups?

On the February 8 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud paid tribute to loads of girl groups from the past few decades, including the Supremes, Martha and the Vandellas, and Labelle (featuring none other than that day’s very special guest, Patti LaBelle).

JHud then moved onto more contemporary girl group acts, like En Vogue, Xscape, TLC, the Spice Girls, SWV, Destiny’s Child, and many more.

“I was an honorary member, at least in my mind,” JHud says of Destiny’s Child. But the singer was actually a legitimate member of a few girl groups before pivoting to a solo artist.

“I was in a lot of girl groups in high school, in my family, in my church,” said JHud. “In my church, I was in this group called Faith’s Cousins. You got Destiny’s Child… We were called Faith’s Cousins. And it was me, my cousin Charisma, and my cousin Gina.

“Then I was in a group called Final Notice,” JHud told her studio audience. “Now, I shoulda known my manager had no money if he named the group Final Notice.”

In honor of that day’s guest, Jennifer drops some trivia about the iconic Patti LaBelle’s girl group, Labelle, who were hugely popular in the 1960s and ’70s.

“Did you know Labelle was the first Black female group to perform at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York?” informed JHud. “And they were the first African American group to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.”

Said JHud, “Now that is some Black history for you!”