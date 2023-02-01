JHud Kicks Off Black History Month with a Sparkling Black Nadine Merabi Blazer

Jennifer Hudson celebrated the beginning of Black History Month by wearing a stunning all-black outfit courtesy of a POC women-owned luxury brand.

On the February 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud donned a sparkling black blazer paired with black joggers and boots, accessorizing with silver jewelry, including a shiny “J” necklace. She added a pop of color to this look with her bright pink lipstick.

“The perfect sparkle for JHud came from this blazer by designer Nadine Merabi,” said JHud’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“She wanted to be comfy yet stylish and polished,” said V. “Pairing this incredible blazer with joggers was the perfect mix!”

Nadine Merabi is a U.K.-based luxury designer of Lebanese descent. “Merabi’s passion for explosive palettes and celebration of timeless glamour stems from her Middle Eastern heritage, combined with timeless shapes and fine quality tailoring to create the unique signature that is the MERABI look today,” states the brand’s website.

“Am I doin’ all right?” the NAACP Image Award nominee asked her cheering audience while posing in her stylish ensemble.

“Today is the first day of Black History Month,” she said. “It should be 365 days a year!” she said, referencing her mug of the day that read “Black History 365.”

“Part of building the future is reflecting on the past. That is why this month is so very important,” she said. “This is when we take time to remember those who came before us because if it was not for their sacrifices, we wouldn’t be here today.”