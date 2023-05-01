JHud Celebrates Mother’s Day with a White Lace Suit and Flowers for Her Studio Audience

Jennifer Hudson got all dolled up for her special Mother’s Day episode!

On the May 1 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the host wore an all-white outfit consisting of an oversized blazer made with sparkle and lace, complete with matching trousers. Mama Hud walked out donning an oversized white hat.

“If my hat ain’t disturbing your peace, then that means I have to go back in my closet and get another one,” she joked of her ornate headwear.

“Mama Hud enjoyed her Easter dress look paying homage to her young church days,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Immediately after the filming of the Spring Celebration, she said she wanted a huge church hat with her beautiful white lace suit by Nadine Merabi we had picked out for this special episode.”

V elaborates, “She wanted to pay homage to all of the church mothers with their big beautiful hats, and Jennifer specifically asked me to find her the biggest, most dramatic one I could find.”

“She had an incredibly fun time with this look,” V added.

Jennifer accessorized with a necklace reading “MAMA” by Chari and gold-and-diamond bracelets by East West Gem Co. Her shoes were from her go-to brand at the moment, Voyetté.

During the show, Jennifer proudly showed off some of her favorite things made by her 13-year-old son, David: a ring reading “Love,” the custom mug David made her that now permanently lives on her show’s coffee table, and the drawing he made of her cat Macavity.

JHud ended the Mother’s Day celebration by handing out bouquets of flowers to her live studio audience, compliments of 1-800-Flowers.com. Because every mom deserves to feel special on Mother’s Day!

Have a wonderful Mother’s Day to all the amazing moms out there!