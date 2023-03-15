Nika King’s Mom Inspired Her to Launch a Mental Health Nonprofit to Benefit the Black Community

Nika King is a successful actress and a hilarious stand-up comedian — but her real passion is bringing wellness to the Black community.

The star of the HBO hit series “Euphoria” and the new action flick “65” appeared on the March 15 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” looking radiant rocking a groovy jumpsuit and tons of energy!

The actress shared with Jennifer Hudson the reason behind her launching Rose of Sharon, a nonprofit she created last year in honor of her mother.

“She beat cancer three times, Mother Sharon,” said Nika. “I wanted to help her with her mental health because she was having some issues being diagnosed a third time.”

Wanting to help her mother improve her mental health, she realized that she could help even more people suffering in silence. “Let me create a nonprofit that really tackles the mental health for the Black community,” she told JHud. “Because getting help is a stigma in our community.

“It’s time for us to take a look at our mental health… and deal with the anxiety, the depression, and the unhealthy eating,” she continued. “I said, let me do my part, so I created Rose of Sharon.”

The nonprofit, which currently serves South Florida and Los Angeles, aims to improve the quality of life for individuals and families from underserved and marginalized communities by focusing on their overall wellness.

Nika is just as dedicated to improving the physical health of members of the Black community. She also assisted her mother in launching Blue Tree Cafe, a plant-based catering company and virtual kitchen based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, that serves vegan soul food.

“Once again, it’s a part of my multi-passionate mission,” said Nika. “It’s a vegan restaurant in the hood, so you already know, people coming in, ‘What you got in here, pork chops?’” she joked.

“Before you say you don’t eat vegan, just try it! It’s fruits, it’s vegetables,” she said. “It’s one of those things [my mother and I] both love to do. We both love to cook, we both love to eat. It’s something that I share with her.”