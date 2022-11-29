Jameela Jamil Asks Jennifer to Marry Her After ‘Awkward’ First Meeting

Jameela Jamil and Jennifer Hudson are reuniting after an “awkward” first meeting.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud brought up that she met the “Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin” star in 2017 at a photo shoot for the Hollywood Reporter.

“I came up to you and very awkwardly,” Jameela said. “We were at a photo shoot full of superstars.”

“And I stood as far away from you as possible in the photograph because I was shy,” Jameela added.

Despite the brief moment, Jameela said Jennifer “was so lovely.”

“Will you marry me?” Jameela then hilariously asked.

“You know what, let’s just do it!” Jennifer said in response.

Check out more highlights from Jameela’s interview, below.

Jameela on How Being a Teacher Led to Her Big Break

Before becoming an actress, Jameela said she taught English as a foreign language, and once instructed a classroom full of nuns.

After work one day, Jameela said she went to a nearby pub and got into an argument with a man.

Turns out, the man thought she was funny and told her about a television competition in which the winner would replace famous British presenter Alexa Chung.

“I said, ‘No. I would never work in television. It’s full of really stupid people,’” Jameela joked.

But after hearing about the salary, Jameela said she went to the open call and was on live TV a week later.

Jameela on Her Relationship with Failure

When she was 19, Jameela said she read the book “Yes Man” by Danny Wallace in which the author said yes to everything for six months.

Inspired by the book, Jameela said she too began saying yes to various opportunities in her life, which changed her outlook on failure.

“If you try when success isn’t guaranteed, you’re a legend because it means you’re putting your ego down,” she said. “Even if things go wrong, it makes for a funny story for your friends.”

When Jennifer agreed with the philosophy — “You will always see me try” — Jameela brought up Jennifer’s storied career and how she was able to be successful in different areas of the entertainment industry.

“Look at how many boxes you’ve broken out of,” Jameela told Jennifer.

Jameela on Being a Human Test Subject and a DJ

In addition to being an actress, teacher, and television host, Jameela said she was once a human test subject.

“I left school with no credentials, before my 17th birthday, [and] I was hit by a car, very badly,” Jameela said about her situation at the time.

For this job, researchers tested various products on Jameela’s skin. Unfortunately, it left her with psoriasis for a decade.

“So don’t do that!” Jameela warned the audience.

When she was around 22, Jameela was at a party and complained to a woman that the “music was rubbish.”

“Do you DJ? Do you have great taste in music?” the woman asked Jameela, to which she said yes.

After finding out that the gig was for Elton John’s party, Jameela said she had a week to learn how to DJ.

Fortunately, Jameela pulled it off, “didn’t get sued by Elton John,” and became a DJ for the next eight years.

Jameela on Her Boyfriend James Blake

While a DJ at BBC Radio One, Jameela said she met fellow DJ James Blake after there was a mix-up with their recording rooms.

“It was very meet-cute. Like a Hollywood meet-cute,” she said about their encounter.

After the two met, they immediately hit it off and have been a couple for almost a decade.

“I’ve been living with and sleeping with him for eight years,” Jameela joked.

Jameela on Her ‘Mental Health Movement’ I Weigh

Back in 2018, Jameela started a movement called “I Weigh,” which asked people to weigh their achievements as opposed to themselves on a scale.

Because of her own battle with an eating disorder, Jameela said she wanted to challenge “diet culture” and promote “body neutrality.”

“We have to stop weighing women’s worth on a weighing scale,” she said.

After going viral, Jameela used her platform to change the global policy on how “detox and diet shakes” are promoted on Facebook and Instagram.

“They’re just laxatives. You just poop for days,” she said.

Because of its success, Jameela turned I Weigh into a mental health and advocacy space where participants are not judged for “where you’re at with your knowledge.”

“If I’m willing to learn, you can learn with me,” she said. “It’s a safe space for learning.”