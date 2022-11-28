Tony Hale Admits to Using an App to Track His Teenage Daughter

Tony Hale’s daughter is growing up.

On Monday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” the star of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” told Jennifer that his 16-year-old is following in his footsteps, as she “enjoys theater.”

However, Tony was less enthusiastic when he mentioned that his teenager had begun driving.

Though he said he is not worried about her driving, he said he is more concerned about the other drivers on the road.

Because of this, Tony said he uses an app that tracks her whereabouts.

Fortunately, Tony said the traffic in Los Angeles is so bad, his daughter “can’t go that fast.”

“It’s not like the German Autobahn,” he said, referencing the highway in which there are no federally mandated speed limits for some classes of vehicles.

Despite this, Tony said he misses the time he shared with his daughter while taking her to school.

Check out more highlights from Tony’s interview, below.

Tony on Discovering His Love of Acting

Tony told Jennifer that he grew up in the South — specifically Tallahassee, Florida — where “sports are a big deal.”

“It’s a religion,” Tony said.

Sadly, Tony said he was “not a sports kid,” which he learned after his dad signed him up for the swim team.

“My dad said I just stopped,” Tony recounted about one swim meet. “[My dad said,] ‘What are you doing?’ [I said,] ‘I’m exhausted.’”

Though he “didn’t fit in,” Tony said he later discovered theater.

Fortunately, Tony’s father — who taught nuclear physics at West Point — “had an appreciation for the arts,” as his father was an opera singer who studied in Italy.

“He was supportive,” Tony said about his dad. “A lot of kids don’t get that.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Tony on Not Understanding Jennifer’s Tradition of Throwing Shoes

During the chat, Tony told Jennifer that he watched clips of her on “The Voice U.K.” while traveling.

“You’re crazy talented,” Tony told Jennifer. “The duet you did with [friend and co-coach] Tom Jones [where] you sang “Mad World.’”

Tony then brought up Jennifer’s ritual of throwing shoes at contestants whom she’s impressed with.

“I love when you throw your shoes, [but] I don’t understand it,” he said.

In her explanation, Jennifer said, “When you throw a shoe, it hits my spirit, like giving someone a standing ovation. I’m a fan.”

Tony on Working with ‘Icons’ Bette Midler & Liza Minelli

During the interview, Tony spoke about working with Bette Midler, his “Hocus Pocus 2” co-star, and Liza Minnelli, who portrayed his girlfriend on the TV series “Arrested Development.”

Tony said Liza once took him and his wife out to lunch when she did a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

While in the car, Tony said Liza broke out into song and sang her iconic hit, “Say Liza (Liza with a ‘Z’).”

“This is better than my wedding,” he said about the special moment.

Though Tony said, “a lot of icons are difficult,” he praised Liza as “the kindest, most gracious person.”

Tony on Not Knowing the Meaning of Certain Slang Terms

A while back, Jennifer learned the term “mile high club,” in which one has sexual intercourse onboard an aircraft in flight, from her adventurous live studio audience.

When Jennifer asked Tony if he was familiar with the term, he said yes, but admitted he did not know other slang phrases.

Tony told a story of how he went to a restaurant in Raleigh, North Carolina, and got a shirt that said, “Waking and Baking.”

“I like bread,” Tony said, thinking the shirt was about baking.

After wearing the tee for two years, Tony discovered that the term meant to smoke marijuana after waking up.

Regarding slang, Jennifer and our amazing talent booker Paige quizzed Tony about the popular words and phrases of today, including “sleeping on,” “zaddy,” and “bussin’.”

“Are you bussing tables?” Tony hilariously asked Paige.

Watch more, below.