Regina Hall Gifts Jennifer a Mood Ring That Helps a Great Cause

Regina Hall had a beautiful gift for JHud when she stopped by for Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The comedy actress gave the host something to add to her accessories collection as she presented Jennifer with a cool ring during the commercial break.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have noticed that Jennifer emerged onto the stage wearing some fabulous jewelry to accessorize her shiny fashion moment. However, during the second part of her chat with Regina, she was rocking a ring that champions an important cause.

“Regina Hall gifted Jennifer a beautiful mood ring from Dannijo,” Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne said. “It was the perfect complement to her cream sequin two-piece and Jennifer was in love with it!”

It’s no wonder Jennifer was thrilled with her gift from Regina. The Soulboost x Dannijo Mood Ring costs only $98 and “100% of the proceeds will go to Project Healthy Minds: a nonprofit organization dedicated to tackling today’s growing mental health crisis,” according to Dannijo.com.

The color-changing ring made of silver ox-plated brass “reads your mood using thermogenic crystals,” the brand states on its website. “Relaxed? Happy? Unsettled? Romantic? Stressed? Active? This powerful ring with chic crystal detailing will pick up on each of them.”

Dannijo co-founders Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder said they were excited to work on the ’90s-inspired mood ring because it’s their favorite decade for fashion and they’re also really passionate about mental health awareness.

“Our mom is a mental health counselor and we’re now moms living in the age of social media, so the project is a really meaningful one for us,” they said in a statement announcing the collaboration on the ring.