Regina Hall & JHud Chat Marlon Wayans and Dating Dealbreakers

Regina Hall is revealing her dating dealbreakers!

The comedy actress appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and shared her turnoffs during a girlfriend moment with JHud.

Check out the best of what the “Best Man: The Final Chapters” star had to say below.

Regina Hall Seriously Considered Becoming a Nun

Regina told Jennifer she investigated becoming a nun twice! The funnywoman shared that it was only because she got into a relationship that she ditched the idea the first time around.

The star admitted that she considered becoming a nun again, but realized she’d reached another cut-off because she’d had too many sexual partners!

Regina and Jennifer Had Completely Different Experiences Working with Marlon Wayans

During their chat, Jennifer and Regina bonded over having Marlon Wayans as their on-screen husband.

However, while Jennifer shared how much he spoiled her, Regina appeared shocked and told the host she had a different experience.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Regina Hall Had an ‘Awkward’ Crush on Her Gynecologist

Regina revealed that it wouldn’t be a dealbreaker if her spouse wanted to live in a separate home. The star also told JHud she had a crush on her gynecologist when she was around 21 years old.

Bad Tippers Are a Red Flag for Regina Hall

Regina Hall said being a bad tipper is a dating dealbreaker because she was once a waitress, and she uses it to gauge a person’s generosity.

Regina’s Okay with a Partner Who Doesn’t Want Her to Work

The actress said it wouldn’t necessarily be a problem if she dated someone who didn’t want her to work.