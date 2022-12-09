Jennifer Sparkles for the Holidays with a Showstopping Accessory

Jennifer Hudson knows how to bring the bling.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud looked exquisite in a cream jacket, beige suede boots, and a white pleated dress adorned with a crystal body chain.

Jennifer also wore diamond earrings and a silver ring that complemented her gold manicure.

According to stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne, “Expect a lot of sparkle from Jennifer for the holiday season. This is her favorite time of the year!”

V said the crystal body chain “was the perfect piece to sparkle in conjunction with her holiday set.”

V added that to keep the piece untangled and to anchor it down, she sewed the necklace down to the top.

In October while interviewing Nick and Vanessa Lachey, Jennifer accessorized her custom white linen dress with a gorgeous silver neckpiece.

V said at the time that they had been waiting for the right occasion to wear this piece, and when the time came, they built the look around the neckpiece.

In Friday’s episode, Jennifer interviewed Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn, who opened up about her past issues with body image.

Lindsey said that after winning at the Olympics, she began getting invited to talk shows and red carpets.

“Being on the red carpet with people that are half my size was shocking, and I thought for the first time, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t look the way I do.’”

Though she said she struggled with these thoughts for a long time, Lindsay declared, “I feel great now.”

“You look great!” Jennifer said in response.

Jennifer said she related to Lindsey’s story, especially “being a tall girl” in the entertainment industry.

However, Jennifer said she told herself, “I’m not too big, you’re too little.”