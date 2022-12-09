Lindsey Vonn Gets OTT About Celebrating the Holidays

Lindsey Vonn is ready to shred through the holiday season.

On Friday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud interviewed the most decorated female skier of all time and asked her about her holiday plans.

The Olympic gold medalist said she is “a little over the top” with her festivities even though her family “is not into it” as much.

“I compromise,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey also said she began decorating her house before Thanksgiving, and put up her Christmas tree afterward.

Overall, she said she enjoys the holidays because “it’s cheery and merry and joyful and you forget all your problems for a second.”

Check out more highlights from Lindsey’s interview, below.

Lindsey on the Challenges of Dating

During the interview, Lindsey promoted her book, “Rise: My Story,” where she talks a bit about her love life.

She told Jennifer that “being an athlete and being ambitious” makes it hard for her to find dates.

“It’s challenging to find someone on the same level as me,” she said.

Though she has had high-profile relationships in the past, she doesn’t talk much about it in her book, as they don’t “deserve paper.”

However, she confirmed to Jennifer, “I’m happy now.”

Lindsey on Drinking and Skiing

Though Lindsey retired from her sport in 2019, she told Jennifer that she skis “as much as I can.”

While recently spending time in Deer Valley, Utah, Lindsey said she participated in après-skiing, where she skied and drank at the same time.

“You stop at a hut, have some warm cocktails, and ski down,” Lindsey said.

When Jennifer asked Lindsey how fast she can ski, she said 85 miles per hour.

“That’s fast!” Jennifer said in response, comparing it to driving a car.

“I can’t drive my car as fast as I ski, unfortunately,” Lindsey said.

Lindsey on Her Mental Health Struggles

During the interview, Lindsey spoke about her battle with depression — which she also detailed in her book.

“A lot of people didn’t understand it. How could you be an Olympian and have depression?” she said.

Despite her success, Lindsey said “it was hard to be at the top and be in my hotel room all alone, isolating.”

Lindsey also discussed suffering from low self-esteem, which came about once she got invited to red carpets after her Olympic success.

“Being on the red carpet [with celebrities] that are half my size was shocking,” she said.

These days, Lindsey said, “I feel great now.”

She added that “mental health is just as important as physical health.”

Lindsey on Not Liking the Cold

Despite having a career in a snow sport, Lindsey told Jennifer that she does not like being cold!

“I hate the cold. I absolutely hate the cold,” she exclaimed.

Growing up in Minnesota, Lindsey said, “There’s not a lot of other sports” to choose from.

“I wish I would’ve been good at tennis. I took what I got,” she hilariously said.

However, Lindsey said not liking the cold has motivated her to ski faster.

“I ski fast so I can go to the bottom and put clothes back on.”