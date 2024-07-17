Words from the Wise: Cute Kids Answer Life’s Tough Questions on Dating, Money & Love

These kids are wise beyond their years!

Jennifer Hudson invited three adorable and opinionated youngsters — Bailey, 8, and Ashton and Bella, both 7 — to “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to give them the opportunity to provide life advice to her in-studio audience. Because who better to ask for advice on dating, marriage, and financial security than a kid?

See what Bailey, Bella, and Ashton had to say about asking for a raise, dealing with a cheating partner, and saving for retirement!

How Can You Tell If Someone Likes You?

How do you know if someone has a crush on you? “See if they’re telling their friends [if they like you],” answered Ashton.

“You tell if someone likes you if they smile at you or if they give straight eye contact,” replied Bailey.

“Hugs,” added Bella. “How tight they are [reflects] how much they like you.”

What’s the Best Way to Ask Your Boss for a Raise?

According to Bailey, the best way to ask for a raise is to be blunt. “I would be like, ‘Y’all, we’re not getting enough money, so we need more money so we can pay our bills and get sushi.’”

Bella suggests a similar tactic. Just tell your boss, “Groceries are expensive. Life is expensive… We need a raise!”

What Do You Do If Your Partner Cheats on You?

If you find out that you have a cheating partner, Bailey advises that you drop them and put yourself first. “You be like, ‘Whatever. The next day, they’ll be crawling back to me,’ and you just walk away,” said Bailey.

How Much Money Should You Have in Your Savings?

If you’re looking towards retirement, Ashton advises putting away “about 30,000,” while Bella suggests having at least “500,000” in your savings account.

Bailey, however, thinks you need a stronger safety net. “You should have saved up $100 billion,” she said. “I want to have a nice fancy life.”

What Is the Secret to a Good Marriage?

Even though none of these elementary school students have tied the knot, they still know what makes a good marriage. “You need to be kind to one another and always tell the truth,” said Bella.

“Be honest,” advised Bailey. “Because he could look in your phone and see stuff that you don’t want him to see.

“Or, after you did things, you can delete them so that he won’t see them,” she added.

How Long Should You Wait for a First Kiss?

If you’re wondering how many dates you should go on before getting intimate with your partner, Bailey suggests eight, since you don’t want to rush it. “First you’re gonna be like, ‘Do I actually want to do this?’”

“I think like five, because you need to know who they are,” said Ashton.

“Nine,” said Bella definitively. “You should know a lot about them… what their favorite color is, what their favorite animal is, all of that.”

These truly are some wise kids!