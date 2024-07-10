Words from the Wise: Seniors Share Their Wisdom on Love, Dating & More

Listen to your elders!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has featured many senior-aged men and women who have shared pearls of wisdom they’ve gathered from a lifetime of experience.

Find out what these seniors have to say about making the first move, watching out for red flags, keeping things spicy, and many other challenging relationship situations.

Don’t Be Thirsty

As for how many texts you should send a potential paramour, Beth, 71, said the limit is two: “You do one. After two hours, you do the second one. After that, no more.”

Get Over Being Ghosted

If you’ve been ghosted by someone you’ve been texting with, Jeanie, 79, advised to drop them and move on. “Keep walking, get another one! Don’t waste your time,” she said. “You’re either going to be the option or the priority.”

Make the First Move

“Don’t be shy about approaching them because you never know, they might be standing there, shy,” said Emmie, 72, who has been married for 51 years. “They might be so happy to talk to you.”

Don’t Show Too Much Skin Too Early

When you’re on your first date, Beth thinks you should dress more conservatively. “You don’t want to show too much,” she advised. “Keep it a secret.”

Added Emmie: “But only in the beginning!”

Watch Out for Red Flags

Beware of red flags! “Make sure you ask the question: ‘Are you still living in your parents’ basement?’ That’s a red flag,” said Beth.

Opposites Attract

Emmie said not to be discouraged if your interests or personality don’t completely line up with those of your partner’s. “I’m outgoing, and my husband is very shy and introverted,” Emmie told Jennifer. “But I bring out the best in him.”

Be Kind

“I’ve been married 51 years and two months,” said Emmie. “The best word is ‘compromise.’”

Added Beth, “It’s all about being kind… You can be upset at each other, but be kind.”

Be Affectionate

Don’t get stuck in a rut with your partner! Make an effort to keep things spicy and fresh by regularly showing affection.

“When he’s washing dishes, I go over there and I pinch his butt,” said Emmie. “And he keeps washing!”

Know What You Want

It’s important to identify what you want in a partner. “I knew what I wanted in a woman,” said Theodore, 64, who has been married to his wife, Rita, for 42 years.

“I don’t want to be married just to be married,” said Theodore. “I want a marriage on fire.”

Love Your Body

Feeling comfortable in your own skin will give you confidence, which in turn will help keep things spicy.

“Role-playing will keep your man!” said Rita, 62, who loves to wear lingerie in the bedroom for her husband, Theodore. Not only because he likes it, but because it makes her feel beautiful.

“I put my lingerie on, and I say, ‘Ooh, girl, you so fine!” said Rita.

Be Spontaneous

“I might just call her and say, ‘Hey, let’s just go here,’” said Theodore, adding that they try not to plan out their dates too much to allow the unexpected to happen.

“It’s not about the money, it’s just about that quality time,” he said. “Some people think you need to spend a lot of money. That’s not always the case… It’s the little things.”

Communicate

Theodore shared that many marriages fail because of a lack of communication.

“Encourage her a lot; tell her how beautiful she is,” advised Theodore. “Sometimes we assume they know we love them. No, we gotta tell them.”