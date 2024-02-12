Love is in the air at “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

When you’re in love, you just want to share it with the world — which is exactly what these guests did during their appearances on the show.

Even host Jennifer Hudson was feeling the love when she invited Common on the show to discuss the status of their relationship.

Check out some of the most romantic moments on the show, featuring Tyrese Gibson, Demi Lovato, Niecy Nash-Betts, and more celebrity guests.

Jennifer Hudson & Common Discuss Relationships

Common made his debut appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” by walking out to meet Jennifer onstage with a large bouquet of flowers.

“I’m in a relationship [with] one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” the rap legend told a smiling Jennifer.

“I’m dating as well and I am very happy,” the host said about her own relationship status.

“This relationship is a happy place,” replied Common. “Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy.”

Jonathan Scott Shares Details About Proposing to Zooey Deschanel

During his appearance on the show with brother Drew Scott, the Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott shared the details of his proposal to fiancée Zooey Deschanel, whom he calls “my Christmas wish come true.”

“There were so many hints, but she didn’t see any of it,” he told JHud of proposing to Zooey during a trip to Edinburgh Castle, where he hid tons of cameras to capture the romantic moment. “She was totally flabbergasted.”

That morning, when Zooey was getting dressed for the day, Jonathan pulled a smooth maneuver to make sure his soon-to-be-fiancée would be happy. “I ironed her dress for her so she didn’t later have wrinkles in her pictures,” he said.

Niecy Nash-Betts Settles Her Love Competition with Her ‘Hersband’ for a Valentine’s Day Party

Niecy Nash-Betts talked about life with her wife Jessica, whom she calls her “hersband” and her “better half.”

“Valentine’s Day is huge in our house,” she said. “We each plan a date and we try to one-up each other.”

“It’s a competition!” she added. “I will not let my better half out-love me!”

This is the first year they are putting on an event together, as they are co-hosting a Valentine’s Day party.

Demi Lovato Talks About Being ‘Super in Love’ with Her Boyfriend

During her appearance on the show, singer Demi Lovato opened up about her relationship with songwriter Jordan Lutes, who co-wrote some of the tracks off her latest album.

“We worked really well together and we are just super in love,” she told Jennifer, beaming. “It’s amazing to be able to find someone that you just laugh and laugh and laugh with, and you get to make music with. I’m very happy.”

Less than two weeks after her appearance on the show, the two got engaged!

Tyrese Gibson Shows the Love to His Girlfriend

Tyrese Gibson was feeling the love on the special Valentine’s Day episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

“I’m a sucker for love,” he told Jennifer. “I still believe in love and romance. Chivalry is not dead, not in my house.”

Tyrese’s girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, and his 15-year-old daughter, Shayla, were in the audience, and he couldn’t help but shower them with love from the couch.

“That’s my Shayla,” said Tyrese. “She is incredible. I’m so proud of you. I love you. Daddy loves you,” he told her.

Kumail Nanjiani Explains Getting Engaged to His Wife After Three Years of Marriage

Kumail Nanjiani recounted the story of how he and his wife of 17 years, Emily V. Gordon, got married at the courthouse and didn’t have the standard romantic proposal.

However, three years into their marriage, Kumail surprised Emily with a beautiful proposal on the beach.

“I’ll tell you, if you really want to surprise someone with a proposal, do it three years after you get married,” he said. “She did not see it coming.”

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas Reveals the Amazing Coincidence Between Her & Husband Nick Jonas

On the show, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas told Jennifer Hudson the unbelievable story of how her husband, Nick Jonas, watched her win Miss World on TV when he was 7 years old!

The actress later revealed the funny story of a sloppy on-screen kiss she and Nick shared in her new film “Love Again.”

Reba McEntire Explains Her & Boyfriend’s Pet Names

Reba McEntire recalled the story of finding love during the pandemic with actor Rex Linn and the adorable nicknames they have for one another: Tater Tot and Sugar Tot.

“We’re the Tots,” she said. “He’s a sweetheart.”

Reba also shared the lovely act of kindness Rex did for her and her sister when they were dealing with a family tragedy.

While she was in Oklahoma spending time with her sister, Rex would send gift after gift of food and treats: “Every day there was a new something coming in,” she said, remembering her sister standing on the porch saying, “What’s he gonna send today? What’s he sending?”

Henry Winkler Praises His ‘Secret Weapon’ Wife

Henry Winkler shared with Jennifer why he dedicated his memoir, “Being Henry: The Fonz… and Beyond,” to his wife of 46 years, Stacey Weitzman, whom he calls his “secret weapon.”

“She’s an incredible woman — she’s also my secret weapon because she is my editor at home.”

Sarah Shahi Loves Acting in Scenes with Her Boyfriend

Sarah Shahi told Jennifer about Season 2 of the hit Netflix show “Sex/Life” and hailed the benefits of not having to “pretend” while starring opposite her real-life boyfriend Adam Demos.

“It makes my job so much easier, because if it’s a love scene… all I have to do is look at him and the words become real,” she said.

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Shows Off Giant Tattoo of His Wife’s Face

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham explained to Jennifer why he decided to adopt his wife Nicola’s last name after they got married.

“It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family’s last name,” Brooklyn said. “When we have kids, I thought it would be so cute to have little Peltz Beckhams running about.”

Brooklyn isn’t just honoring his wife with his name — he’s also got quite a few tattoos dedicated to her, including a huge portrait of her face tattooed on his shoulder.

Brooklyn lifted up his shirt to show off his latest tat, mentioning that right underneath Nicola’s face are the lyrics to the song she walked down the aisle to. Aww!