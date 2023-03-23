Brooklyn Peltz Beckham on Starting a Family: ‘I Want as Many Kids as My Wife Wants’

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham is opening up to Jennifer Hudson about his marriage to Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn, a model and the son of Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham and David Beckham, married Nicola in a lavish April 2022 ceremony, and the newlyweds are already thinking about starting a family.

When JHud asked if he wanted kids, Brooklyn replied enthusiastically, “Yes, I want as many kids as my wife wants. I want a lot, but obviously it’s up to her.”

Brooklyn decided to change his name upon marrying Nicola, incorporating her last name, Peltz, into his legal name.

“It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family’s last name,” Brooklyn said on the March 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “When we have kids, I thought it would be so cute to have little Peltz Beckhams running about.”

Brooklyn isn’t just honoring his wife with his name — he’s also got quite a few tattoos dedicated to her, including a huge portrait of her face tattooed on his shoulder.

Brooklyn lifted up his shirt to show off his latest tat, mentioning that right underneath Nicola’s face are the lyrics to the song she walked down the aisle to. Aww!

During their chat, it came up that Brooklyn really wants a pet cat, but Nicola is hesitant.

“Let me help you convince her,” said JHud, who then turned directly to the camera. “Listen, you want a cat. I got two — they’re the best.”

“I’m dying for a hairless cat!” said Brooklyn after learning that JHud has a Sphynx cat.

“They’re the best cats ever!” said Jennifer, who gave Brooklyn some advice on how to properly care for a Sphynx cat.

“Get that cat now,” JHud said at the end of their interview. “And bring it on by!”