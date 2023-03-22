Coco Jones on Single Life: ‘I’m Enjoying My Time’

Coco Jones is enjoying the single life.

On the March 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jennifer Hudson revealed to her guest Coco Jones that her appearance was of great interest to her 13-year-old son David and his male cousins.

“My son and all his cousins wanted to come see her when he knew she was on the show,” JHud told the singer-actress. “So all the boys want to know if you’re single or not.”

“Okay, that’s what we’re doing right now!” exclaimed Coco to the audience’s hoots and hollers.

“You know what, honestly, I’m having my time, I’m enjoying my time,” she told JHud.

She said what she said! That'll have to be enough for JHud's son!

Coco plays Hilary Banks in the Peacock series “Bel-Air,” a dramatic reboot of the NBC sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

“Super, super in love with Hilary,” she told JHud of playing her stylish and outspoken character. “It’s been so fun getting to play, essentially, a Black Barbie.”

She continued, “I really get to dress up and I get to be confident and decisive and I just know it’s changing the mindsets of so many young girls, and I’m so excited I get to play her.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok

Speaking of playing important figures, Jennifer brings up the fact that Coco would be the perfect person to play her in a movie. “People say, who would you want to play you? And I see your name keep popping up,” JHud told the “ICU” singer.

“I get people saying you all the time… ‘Are you Coco Jones?’ I don’t tell them I’m Jennifer Hudson, but I be like, ‘Coco Jones? No, but thank you!’”

“I take it as such a compliment,” Coco replied. “You know you have been so impactful in my life, watching a beautiful, dark-skinned woman just killing it. That’s my motivation.”

Later in the show, Coco took to the "Jennifer Hudson Show" stage to perform her new song, "ICU," from her 2022 album “What I Didn’t Tell You.”