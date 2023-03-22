Skai Jackson Reflects on Being a Baby Model: ‘I Had a Lot of Confidence at That Age’

Skai Jackson has been a working model and actress for over two decades — and she’s not even 21 years old!

The 20-year-old performer appeared on the March 22 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about being the new face of the fragrance Cacharel. On the show, Skai shared that she booked her first modeling job at 9 months old and walked her first runway show at fashion week at 4 years old.

“I remember being the smallest one backstage,” she told Jennifer Hudson. “I’m only 5 feet tall, so at that time I was, like, little little.”

“I was nervous, but it never felt like work,” she recalled. “I was excited — I had a lot of confidence at that age, too.”

“We can see it — that’s adorable!” exclaimed JHud upon seeing footage of a baby Skai working it on the runway in a pouffy leopard-print dress and little cat ears on her head.

Skai has been working in the industry for so long, in fact, that sometimes she can’t even remember what projects she’s appeared in!

“My friend called me the other day, and was like, ‘I’m watching you in “G.I. Joe 2.”’ I was like, ‘Huh?’ She was like, ‘You were in “G.I. Joe 2.’” I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I was!’”

One thing Skai will likely never forget was getting the chance to meet Justin Bieber, her celebrity crush when she was a kid.

Though she admitted that she got starstruck meeting Rihanna and Nicki Minaj, it was her chance encounter with Justin Bieber that got her heart racing the most.

Skai, who used to be a huge “Belieber,” said she waited hours and hours multiple times for the chance to meet the pop singer, to no avail. Then one day while filming, she spotted Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez on set and was able to score a photo with her idol.

But that wasn’t even the best part! “He snuck in my dressing room and wrote a huge note for me and autographed it,” she said. “I still have it to this day.”

The note reads: “Skai, nice to meet you! You are very cute, make sure to always stay sweet!! God bless, Justin Bieber.” He punctuated his message by sketching a heart.

So sweet!