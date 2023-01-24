JHud Gets Her Runway Moment While Wearing All Red

Jennifer Hudson is ready for the catwalk!

With Winnie Harlow appearing on the January 23 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud knew she had to match the supermodel’s fashion game. So she sported a super stylish look: a bright red dress with an extreme slit up the back, pairted with a matching blazer and knee-high boots.

“When we heard Winnie Harlow was coming we knew there was going to be a runway moment,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne. “Jennifer looks so gorgeous in red, so we went with red from head to toe.”

Jennifer accessorized with lots of gold jewelry, including bangles, necklaces, earrings, and rings, all which gave the full look a little sparkle.

On the show, Winnie chatted about her new skincare line, Cay Skin, and how it was inspired by her Jamaican roots. She also gave JHud a quick tutorial on runway walking.

“I like to start out with [a pose] that gives me that confidence,” said Winnie.

Jennifer revealed that she briefly went to a modeling school and learned the “model T” pose, which she shows off for Winnie.

“I wish someone had taught me that!” laughed Winnie. “I had to learn on my own!”

JHud switched out of her blazer and boots and into a cropped black jacket with white lining and some sneakers to throw some axes around with Monique Caulfield, the “Mo” of Mo’s House of Axe. Still stylish, but now with extra agility!