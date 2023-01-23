Marcus Scribner Says ‘Grown-Ish’ Season 6 Has a Lot of Drama, Romance, and 'Crazy College Stuff’

Marcus Scribner is dropping details about the upcoming season of “Grown-ish”!

The actor stopped by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” to chat about playing Andre "Junior" Johnson for almost a full decade!

“I’ve been playing Junior for 10 years now,” he says of his character, who started as a supporting player on “Black-ish” and became a main character on the spin-off “Grown-ish.” “I’m 23, I started when I was 13.”

"He's learning a lot of new things in college,” Marcus reveals about his character’s storyline in the upcoming season. “In this season he's going to be dealing with a lot of mental health issues, he's wilding out a little bit with the ladies, he's got his new persona, he's going by Andre — there's a lot of new changes for him.”

Junior — we mean Andre — also has a love interest. “He has this romance developing with Annika who is played by Justine Skye... there's a lot going on for Junior this upcoming season. A lot of drama, a lot of romance, a lot of crazy college stuff.”

Junior has already had a few paramours on both series — in fact, Marcus got his first kiss while playing the character on “Black-ish” when he was 15 years old!

"Unfortunately, yeah, my first kiss was on the show, which is an awkward experience when you got, like, a camera person going like, ‘Can you maybe lean a little bit more into it?’ And you're like, 15 years old, like, ‘Yeah sure,’” Marcus remembered.