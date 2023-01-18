GLAAD Media Awards: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ nominated for Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode

January is full of joy for Jennifer Hudson!

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been nominated for a GLAAD Media Award in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode for the November episode featuring David Archuleta.

The GLAAD Media Awards recognize and honor media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community and the issues that affect their lives.

The singer and “American Idol” Season 7 runner-up appeared on the show to discuss how coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community changed his relationship with the Mormon church and how it affected his recent music.

David explained that “there’s a lot of lack of understanding” with LGBTQ issues in the church, as he said “all they think about is sex.”

“They think it’s an evil thing,” he said.

David said his inner turmoil made him start to think, “It’s better just to not be here anymore.”

David told Jennifer that when he came out, he “received thousands of messages” from people experiencing the same issue. Some of those people include members of his church in Nashville.

“They came out to me. ‘I’m the same way. I tried so hard to fit in no matter how hard I try,’” he said. “So many people are secretly scared.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” joins the following nominees in the category of Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode:

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode “David Archuleta,” “The Jennifer Hudson Show” (syndicated)

“Don’t Say Gay,” “The Amber Ruffin Show” (Peacock)

“Here I Am,” “Tamron Hall” (ABC)

“Andy Discusses Don’t Say Gay Bill: Jackie Goldschneider & Danny Pellegrino,” “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” (Bravo)

“JoJo Siwa Celebrates Her Golden Birthday,” “The View” (ABC)

“LGBTQ Trailblazers,” “If We’re Being Honest with Laverne Cox” (E!)

“Spirit Day,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show” (NBCUniversal Syndication Studios)

“Transgender Rights II,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)

“Virtel It Like It Is: Gay Velma Drives GOP Mad,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“The War Over Gender,” “The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

The full list of nominees for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards can be found at glaad.org.

Winners will be announced at the GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies, which will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 30, 2023 and in New York on Saturday, May 13, 2023.