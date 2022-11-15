David Archuleta Says There’s a Lack of Understanding of LGBT Issues in the Mormon Church

David Archuleta is “learning how to love” himself.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Jenniferinterviewed her fellow “American Idol” alum, who last year on Instagram came out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

David shared how this moment changed his relationship with the Mormon church and how it affected his recent music.

David also spoke about his admiration for Jennifer during her time on the singing competition show.

Check out the highlights from David’s interview, below.

David on ‘Almost Getting Married Several Times’

David told Jennifer he “grew up very religious” as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Everything is about marriage, about marrying someone, about procreating,” he said.

David said he “almost got married several times” but that his partners always asked him, “Why are you so cold? Did I do something wrong?”

“I couldn’t desire them the way they deserved,” he said.

Later in the interview, David declared, “You could still have a family and be a part of the LGBT.”

David on Stepping Away from the Mormon Church

When Jennifer asked if it was a hard decision to step away from his religion, David said the church “was everything for me, for my music, my everything in life.”

“It wasn’t that I hated it, I still love it,” he clarified. “I had to take a step away.”

David explained “there’s a lot of lack of understanding” with LGBT issues in the church, as he said “all they think about is sex.”

“They think it’s an evil thing,” he said.

David said his inner turmoil made him start to think that “it’s better just to not be here anymore.”

David on Public Response to His Coming Out

David told Jennifer that when he came out, he “received thousands of messages” from people experiencing the same issue. Some of those people include members of his church in Nashville.

“They came out to me. ‘I’m the same way. I tried so hard to fit in no matter how hard I try,’” he said. “So many people are secretly scared.”

David on the Meaning of His Song ‘Faith in Me’

David wrote his song “Faith in Me,” released in September, a year and a half ago.

Describing the tune as a “fun up-tempo song about a relationship,” David said the song is about loving “who you are attracted to” and that the song’s chords fit to “where I’m at with life now.”

David said that for the fun music video, he “wanted to capture” what it’s like “when you’re dancing in the bedroom when no one’s watching.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Check your local listings.

David on Being ‘Invested’ in Jennifer’s Season of ‘American Idol’

David — who finished second on Season 11 of “American Idol” — told Jennifer that “he was so invested” in Season 3 — where she placed seventh.

Though David said many people know him for covering John Lennon’s “Imagine,” he said he started singing the classic when he heard Jennifer’s version in her competition.

However, David said he “was a bad kid” who illegally downloaded Jennifer’s cover on file-sharing service LimeWire.