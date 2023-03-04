JHud Wears Happy Pink to Welcome Paula Abdul to the Show

JHud wore a neon pink turtleneck paired with matching trousers on the March 3 episode of the show. She paired this Day-Glo look with an equally bright blue manicure and an ‘80s-inspired crimped ponytail.

“Jennifer wanted to have fun welcoming Paula Abdul with this bold fuchsia pink,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

Explained V, “Jennifer recalls Paula being so encouraging and supportive to her during ‘American Idol,’ and she wanted to wear a happy color in honor of that.”

JHud’s satin high-waisted trousers are by Ramy Brook, a luxury brand that uses silk fabrics and lively colors in its collection. She wore an orange version of these trousers on the March 1 episode of the show.

She also made a point to match her pink set for Valentine’s Day by wearing a gorgeous long-sleeved hot pink dress and matching heels on the February 14 episode.

During their chat, Paula Abdul and JHud chatted about Jennifer’s shocking elimination from “American Idol,” plus the lengths that Paula went through to become a Laker Girl — including coming up with different identities!

She also shared that she thinks fatherhood has changed her fellow former “Idol” judge Simon Cowell. “He’s different,” she said, but quickly added, “Not that different. He’s snarky as always.”