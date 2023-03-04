JHud Wears Happy Pink to Welcome Paula Abdul to the Show
Fashion March 04, 2023
Jennifer Hudson made sure to wear her happiest color for Paula Abdul’s appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!
JHud wore a neon pink turtleneck paired with matching trousers on the March 3 episode of the show. She paired this Day-Glo look with an equally bright blue manicure and an ‘80s-inspired crimped ponytail.
“Jennifer wanted to have fun welcoming Paula Abdul with this bold fuchsia pink,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.
Explained V, “Jennifer recalls Paula being so encouraging and supportive to her during ‘American Idol,’ and she wanted to wear a happy color in honor of that.”
JHud’s satin high-waisted trousers are by Ramy Brook, a luxury brand that uses silk fabrics and lively colors in its collection. She wore an orange version of these trousers on the March 1 episode of the show.
JHud definitely loves feeling feminine in an all-pink look — she recently sported a fuchsia dress with feathers for Mardi Gras, a hot pink menswear-style suit, and a blush pink satin blouse.
She also made a point to match her pink set for Valentine’s Day by wearing a gorgeous long-sleeved hot pink dress and matching heels on the February 14 episode.
During their chat, Paula Abdul and JHud chatted about Jennifer’s shocking elimination from “American Idol,” plus the lengths that Paula went through to become a Laker Girl — including coming up with different identities!
She also shared that she thinks fatherhood has changed her fellow former “Idol” judge Simon Cowell. “He’s different,” she said, but quickly added, “Not that different. He’s snarky as always.”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays. Here’s when to watch in your area.