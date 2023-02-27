Jennifer’s Pink and Purple Outfit Is Inspired by Her Childhood Bedroom

Jennifer Hudson is feeling nostalgic in this cute and comfy look!

On the February 27 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud wore an oversized long-sleeved blush pink blouse half-tucked into a pair of light lavender joggers. Her white kicks were the perfect footwear for her to come jumping out onstage!

“This is how you do comfortable JHud-style,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“On this day, Jennifer felt like being dressed down and ready for anything,” said V. “So we decided on a silk satin top and joggers in two of her favorite colors, pink and purple.

“Jennifer mentioned how much she loved this look because, when she was a child, she adored these two colors together so much so that her bedroom was a color explosion of the two.”

Jennifer also wore a baby pink diamond ring and a necklace reading “love” around her neck. And don’t forget those tennis shoes made of crystals and pearls were created especially for her!

“This was an incredibly fun look,” said V. We agree!

"I didn't realize it was pajama day!" said guest Joel McHale of JHud's laid-back look. "Look at those shoes! You could see those shoes from space!"

JHud’s gentle pastel look was the perfect juxtaposition of all the bright colors of the exotic animals visiting “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that day! Jennifer, along with Joel, got up close and personal with a green iguana, a capuchin monkey, and an American bullfrog.

They also met a 12-foot anaconda, but JHud didn’t wanna go anywhere near it! “I’m brave — but with some sense!” shouted Jennifer upon seeing the enormous snake.