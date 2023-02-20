JHud Grooves Back to the ’70s with a Hot Pink Saint Art Suit

Jennifer Hudson is mixing classic ’70s threads with a modern sensibility with her latest look on the show!

On the February 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” JHud strutted onstage in an all-pink, totally fab throwback outfit with matching trousers, vest, and blouse. She wore her hair high in a crimped ponytail.

“For this look, we wanted a cute ’70s vibe, but a menswear-inspired version,” said Jennifer’s stylist Verneccia “V” Étienne.

“Jennifer fell in love with this beautiful satin double-collared blouse by Sincerely Ria, designed by model, influencer, and activist Mariama Diallo,” she said.

“Sincerely Ria is dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing. The clothing is bold and innovative, as inspired by Guinea’s Fulani culture, encouraging women to embrace the higher version of themselves,” states the brand’s website.

“We are dedicated to helping women feel empowered and beautiful in their clothing while challenging the outdated idea that beauty is pain. Our mission is to celebrate not only a woman’s beauty, but the woman herself.”

“The blouse was paired with one of Jennifer’s favorite go-to brands for suiting — Saint Art. To Jenniferize the look, I added custom gold buttons and a matching waist chain to fully give it that ’70s menswear feel.”

According to the brand’s website, “Saint Art is New York street style for everyone.” Their collection is described as “easy, effortless, and luxe,” and includes pieces that are both “masculine and feminine, romantic and sporty, high trend and evolved basics.”

Jennifer previously wore a pair of rust-colored trousers from Sincerely Ria on the February 16 show, and a three-piece purple suit from Saint Art — her "boss lady" look — on the the February 10 show.