Chelsea Handler Remembers JHud’s Wardrobe Malfunction: ‘Zippers Are the Enemy of Women’

Jennifer Hudson’s experience of chatting with Chelsea Handler on a talk show is very different from what she experienced last time!

“Do you remember when we first met and I was on your show?” JHud asked Chelsea on the February 20 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

“I remember an incident with your wardrobe,” said Chelsea.

JHud reminded her: “You saved me!”

The wardrobe incident in question happened during JHud’s appearance on Chelsea’s E! Show “Chelsea Lately” back in 2013. The moment she went to sit down, the zipper on her very tight black pencil skirt flew up, leaving JHud in quite a pickle. Chelsea leapt over to JHud, covering her legs and helping her rezip her skirt.

“As soon as I sat down — when I tell you that dress shot wide up, just straight up the middle,” said JHud to Chelsea. “Thank you for saving me!”

“Of course, it was my show, I was hosting you! How could I let you sit there?” replied Chelsea, offering some sage fashion advice for the future: “Nothing with zippers! Zippers are the enemy of women!”

Chelsea shared her own story of a public wardrobe malfunction while she was attending a fancy Hollywood event. “I was at the front table and I stood up and my entire dress opened from the back,” she recalled. “And I just had a thong on, no bra!

“Some guy grabbed me from behind — and, of course, I was fine with that,” she joked. “And he’s like, ‘Your dress is open!’ Because I felt a draft.

“The whole entire room behind me saw it,” she continued. “And then I had to go hide. He held me, we went backstage, and I had to wait for a friend to bring me another dress.

“It was a total fiasco,” she said, but one good thing came from the incident: “I’m still friends with that person today.

“He wasn’t my friend then,” she clarifies, “but he is now.”

Chelsea talked about her upcoming birthday plans. “Every year I film a birthday video celebrating myself skiing topless down a mountain,” she told JHud, sharing a video of her skiing naked down a mountain (save for her ski boots and a very silly hat). “I have a margarita in one hand and a joint in the other.

“And it’s become a ritual for me. Every year, I have to up it,” she said. “We’re gonna try some different terrain, or I’m gonna get one of my dogs involved and put them in a Baby Bjorn on my back.

“People thought I didn’t care in my 20s. Now I REALLY don’t care,” she said of turning 48 on February 25. “I’m so confident, I’m so happy being a woman. I used to be scared to grow up; I didn’t want to be mature with responsibilities. Then I realized I could grow up and be mature with no responsibilities.”

