Alison Brie on Working with Husband Dave Franco: ‘We Were Just So in Sync’

Alison Brie is her husband’s biggest fan!

The actress told Jennifer Hudson on the February 10 episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” that she had the best time being directed by her husband, Dave Franco, on the couple’s new movie “Somebody I Used to Know.”

“It’s incredible,” Alison said of working with her husband on the film, which she also co-wrote with Dave. “It was really freeing to be on set with him as a director and I didn’t write that or produce that… I could just kinda be there to support him directing. And he’s so good at it.

“This movie — it was just that next level because we wrote it together, we were just so in sync on everything,” she continued. “I trust Dave more than I trust anyone. We really can communicate without words a lot of the time. A lot of telepathy going on, which is great.”

She said filming overall went “smoothly” because of their close connection and because Dave understands what it’s like in front of the camera. “Because Dave is an actor, he knows how to talk to actors, too.”

The actress just turned 40 years old this past December, but getting older hasn’t slowed her down one bit. In fact, she is a total beast at the gym, showing a video of her doing tons of chin-ups as proof of her strength.

“It took me years to be able to do even one, so now they’re a point of pride for me,” she told JHud. “I loved turning 40. I’m in the best shape of my life, I feel great, I feel more confident than I’ve ever felt. I think the chin-ups have a lot to do with that.”

It’s clear Alison has no trouble these days with being confident, even while wearing no clothes! “I love being naked! Jennifer, I’m a bit of a nudist,” she told the host.

“I have some non-sexual nude scenes in the movie,” she says, adding that the nudity in her film is a nod back to her college days attending the liberal (very liberal) school CalArts. “Clothing was optional everywhere — except the cafeteria,” she told JHud.

“In college I really liked to streak a lot, and as recent as last year, I liked to streak a lot,” she said. “So we incorporated it into the movie… It’s an expression of joy, embracing who you really are. I think that’s why I enjoy being naked.”