What Yvette Nicole Brown Wore on the Show

Yvette Nicole Brown did a fabulous job styling herself for her appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show”!

The comedic actress looked fab in a green suit with white stripes from New York & Company during her visit to the show.

“This suit is from @nyandcompany from way back before the world closed down,” Yvette wrote on Instagram, adding that she styled herself. “I love it and have been waiting for a place to wear it! I thought @iamjhud deserved this fashion!”

Meanwhile, the “Act Your Age” star’s flawless makeup was by Mecca Dickerson and her hair was styled by Tara Copeland.

Matching Yvette’s colorful suit, JHud wore a bright blue suit made of velvet. “I said, y’all gonna see me today. I put on the brightest color I could find!” Jennifer told her live studio audience at the beginning of the show.

“I love an outfit because it helps us express how we feel on the inside,” said Jennifer, “and when I wear colors, that means I am happy as well. I am super happy today!”

During her appearance, Yvette revealed that she nearly got cast as Effie in the big-screen adaptation of the musical “Dreamgirls” before Jennifer was cast!

“Before Jennifer — Oscar winner — was Effie, I auditioned for Effie, way in the beginning,” Yvette said, saying she did screen tests and helped with storyboards for the film. Alas, she didn’t end up getting cast as Effie, but she did get a role in the movie — that was eventually cut out.

“You almost took my role!” JHud declared.

“Girl, can’t nobody take no role from you!” replied Yvette. “I was in the theater, and the first note of ‘And I Am Telling You,’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s why she got it.’”

Though she has a successful career as a comedy actress, Yvette initially wanted to be a singer. She was signed to Motown Records at 19 years old and did a few musical projects before pivoting to acting and comedy.

“This is what I feel about dreams, guys: You have to chase the dreams that want you back,” she said. “It’s kind of like in a relationship — you shouldn’t be with someone who don’t really want to be with you.

“Singing was like, ‘You cute.’ But acting was like, ‘I love you, you’re gorgeous,’” she said.